Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (batting .293 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI), battle starter Shintaro Fujinami and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 20 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .338.
- Jung will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Jung has had a hit in 15 of 18 games this season (83.3%), including multiple hits five times (27.8%).
- In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has driven in a run in five games this season (27.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine of 18 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 7.53 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.8 per game).
- Fujinami (0-3 with an 11.37 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 11.37, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
