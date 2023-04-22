Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jonah Heim (.361 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, four home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Shintaro Fujinami. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Athletics.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .306 with two doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
- Heim enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .333 with two homers.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 14 games this year, with at least two hits in 35.7% of them.
- Looking at the 14 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (28.6%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has had at least one RBI in 42.9% of his games this year (six of 14), with two or more RBI five times (35.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (seven of 14), he has scored, and in four of those games (28.6%) he has scored more than once.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 7.53 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (most in baseball).
- Fujinami (0-3 with an 11.37 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 11.37, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
