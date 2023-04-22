The Milwaukee Bucks will play the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Bucks.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

Milwaukee is 26-4 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at first.

The 116.9 points per game the Bucks record are 7.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

Milwaukee has a 47-8 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 45.6% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

Miami has put together a 29-14 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 11th.

The Heat score just 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks allow (113.3).

Miami is 19-6 when it scores more than 113.3 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are posting 118.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 3.8 more points than they're averaging away from home (115).

In 2022-23, Milwaukee is allowing 112.5 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 114.1.

When playing at home, the Bucks are making 0.1 more three-pointers per game (14.9) than when playing on the road (14.8). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in road games (36.2%).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat average 111.4 points per game at home, 3.9 more than away (107.5). Defensively they give up 110.2 per game, 0.9 more than away (109.3).

In 2022-23 Miami is giving up 0.9 more points per game at home (110.2) than away (109.3).

The Heat average 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Giannis Antetokounmpo Questionable Back Wesley Matthews Out Calf

Heat Injuries