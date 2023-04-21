Sean Murphy -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on April 21 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has seven doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .259.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 95th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 12th in slugging.

In 43.8% of his games this season (seven of 16), Murphy has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (31.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (25.0%), homering in 5.8% of his plate appearances.

Murphy has driven in a run in seven games this season (43.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in six games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings