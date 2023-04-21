Friday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (12-6) going head to head against the Oakland Athletics (3-16) at 8:05 PM ET on April 21. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 victory for the Rangers, who are favored by our model.

The Texas Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (1-1, 3.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with JP Sears (0-1, 4.60 ERA).

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSWX

Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

The Rangers covered in its most recent game with a spread.

The Rangers have been favorites in 10 games this season and won seven (70%) of those contests.

Texas has played as favorites of -210 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 112 total runs this season.

The Rangers have a 3.49 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

