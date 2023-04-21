See the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29), which currently includes only one player listed, as the Nuggets prepare for their NBA playoffs first round game 3 with the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Target Center on Friday, April 21 at 9:30 PM ET.

Last time out, the Nuggets bested the Timberwolves 122-113 on Wednesday. Jamal Murray led the way with a team-leading 40 points in the win for the Nuggets, while Anthony Edwards put up 41 points in the loss for the Timberwolves.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rudy Gobert C Questionable Back 13.4 11.6 1.2 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets average are the same as the Timberwolves allow.

Denver is 38-4 when scoring more than 115.8 points.

In their last 10 games, the Nuggets have been putting up 108.1 points per contest, an average that's much lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Nuggets record 116.3 points per 100 possessions (second in the league), while giving up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves score just 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).

Minnesota is 29-16 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

The Timberwolves have played worse offensively over their previous 10 games, generating 109.8 points per contest, six fewer points their than season average of 115.8.

Minnesota hits 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.3 on average.

The Timberwolves average 111.3 points per 100 possessions (23rd in league), while giving up 111.1 points per 100 possessions (10th in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -2 222.5

