The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBI last time in action, battle JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

JP Sears TV Channel: BSSWX

BSSWX Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has two doubles, a triple and a walk while batting .208.

In three of seven games this year, Taveras has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a home run in his seven games this season.

In two games this season, Taveras has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings