Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Astros - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has three doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .188.
- In six of 15 games this year (40.0%) Rosario has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.31 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 20 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Brown (2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty threw seven innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.93, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .200 against him.
