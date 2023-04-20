The Los Angeles Clippers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -7.5 224.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points 45 times.
  • Phoenix has an average point total of 225.2 in its contests this year, 0.7 more points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Suns have compiled a 43-38-0 record against the spread.
  • Phoenix has won 36, or 73.5%, of the 49 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Phoenix has a record of 14-2, a 87.5% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The Suns have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Clippers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles has played 40 games this season that ended with a combined score over 224.5 points.
  • Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 226.7, 2.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Los Angeles is 40-42-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Clippers have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (30%) in those contests.
  • Los Angeles has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
  • Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 45 54.9% 113.6 227.2 111.6 224.7 226.2
Clippers 40 48.8% 113.6 227.2 113.1 224.7 224.7

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • The Suns have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.
  • Phoenix has a better record against the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than it does in away games (21-19-0).
  • The Suns score only 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers allow (113.1).
  • Phoenix has a 32-10 record against the spread and a 33-10 record overall when putting up more than 113.1 points.

Additional Clippers Insights & Trends

  • Los Angeles is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
  • Eight of the Clippers' last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Los Angeles has been better against the spread on the road (21-20-0) than at home (19-22-0) this year.
  • The Clippers' 113.6 points per game are just two more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.6 points, Los Angeles is 29-13 against the spread and 34-8 overall.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Suns and Clippers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 43-38 10-10 42-40
Clippers 40-42 1-4 40-42

Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights

Suns Clippers
113.6
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
32-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-13
33-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-8
111.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
33-16
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-16
36-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 29-15

