The Toronto Maple Leafs are on their home ice at Scotiabank Arena Thursday to square off with the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN. The Lightning lead the series 1-0. The Maple Leafs are the favorite, with -170 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup against the Lightning, who have +145 moneyline odds.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which club will take home the victory in Thursday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-170)

Maple Leafs (-170) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-1.4)

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a 46-30-6 record this season and are 8-6-14 in matchups that have gone to overtime.

In the 20 games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 22 points.

This season the Lightning registered just one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.

Tampa Bay failed to win all 10 games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Lightning have earned 97 points in their 61 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Tampa Bay has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 35 games has a record of 20-12-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 27-13-4 (58 points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Lightning finished 18-17-2 in those matchups (38 points).

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.41 8th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 12th 32 Shots 32 12th 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.5 20th 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 25.4% 3rd 11th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 79.8% 15th

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

