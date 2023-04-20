Lightning vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday at Scotiabank Arena in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN. The Lightning have a 1-0 lead in the series. The Maple Leafs are the favorite (-170) in this game against the Lightning (+145).
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-170)
|Lightning (+145)
|-
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have won seven, or 41.2%, of the 17 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- This season Tampa Bay has been at least a +145 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Lightning have a 40.8% chance to win.
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|278 (9th)
|Goals
|280 (8th)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|71 (3rd)
|45 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|53 (16th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- The Lightning and their opponents hit the over on just one occasion over Tampa Bay's past 10 contests.
- In the last 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents averaged 0.8 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.
- The Lightning have the NHL's eighth-best scoring offense (280 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- The Lightning have given up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.
- Their 11th-ranked goal differential is +28.
