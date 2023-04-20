76ers vs. Nets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 3
The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets are doing battle in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 on tap.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the 76ers vs. Nets matchup.
76ers vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
76ers vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|76ers Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|76ers (-4.5)
|209.5
|-195
|+165
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|76ers (-4.5)
|209.5
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|76ers (-4)
|209.5
|-189
|+160
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|76ers (-4.5)
|209.5
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with Tipico
76ers vs. Nets Betting Trends
- The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game with a +354 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in the NBA) and allow 110.9 per outing (third in the league).
- The Nets put up 113.4 points per game (19th in league) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in NBA). They have a +70 scoring differential.
- These two teams score 228.6 points per game combined, 19.1 more than this game's total.
- Combined, these teams allow 223.4 points per game, 13.9 more points than this matchup's total.
- Philadelphia is 48-34-0 ATS this season.
- Brooklyn is 42-39-1 ATS this year.
76ers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Joel Embiid
|30.5
|-110
|23.0
|Joel Embiid
|30.5
|-110
|33.1
|James Harden
|19.5
|-110
|15.5
|James Harden
|19.5
|-110
|21.0
|Tyrese Maxey
|19.5
|-120
|23.0
Want to place a bet on a player prop for PJ Tucker or another 76ers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the 76ers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.