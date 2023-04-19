Sean Murphy -- batting .314 with six doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on April 19 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Padres.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .275 with seven doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 70th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Murphy has picked up a hit in seven of 15 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has homered in four games this season (26.7%), homering in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (46.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (20.0%).

He has scored in six of 15 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings