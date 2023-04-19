Robbie Grossman -- hitting .125 with three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman has a double, a home run and five walks while hitting .170.
  • Grossman has had a base hit in seven of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • In three games this season (20.0%), Grossman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Royals have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.22).
  • The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (25 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Royals will send Singer (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 7.88 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .308 to opposing hitters.
