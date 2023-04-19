Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (11-6), who are going for a series sweep, will visit the Kansas City Royals (4-14) at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, April 19. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rangers (-105). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer - KC (1-1, 7.88 ERA) vs Martin Perez - TEX (2-1, 2.87 ERA)

Rangers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This is the first time the Royals will play as favorites this season.

The Royals have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas City has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Royals have not been the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 matchups, Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have won in three of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Rangers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+250) Adolis García 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Josh Jung 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 4th Win AL West +450 - 3rd

