Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has seven doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .254.
- In 82.4% of his games this season (14 of 17), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (17.6%) he recorded at least two.
- In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Lowe has an RBI in 10 of 17 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven of 17 games (41.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.22).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (25 total, 1.4 per game).
- Singer (1-1 with a 7.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 7.88, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.
