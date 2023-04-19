Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Ezequiel Duran and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brady Singer) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Royals.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .200 with .
- Duran has picked up a hit in four games this season (40.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not gone deep in his 10 games this year.
- Duran has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.22 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (25 total, 1.4 per game).
- Singer (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.88 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went five innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 7.88 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .308 to opposing hitters.
