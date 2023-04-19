Bruins vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Bruins are set for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Wednesday, April 19, starting at 7:30 PM ET on . The Bruins are up 1-0. The Panthers are underdogs (+205) against the Bruins (-245).
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-245)
|Panthers (+205)
|-
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have gone 59-13 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -245 or shorter, Boston has gone 21-4 (winning 84.0%).
- The Bruins have a 71.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been an underdog in 17 games this season, and won seven (41.2%).
- Florida has not been listed as a bigger underdog this season than the +205 moneyline in this game.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 32.8% chance of victory for the Panthers.
Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|301 (2nd)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|174 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|62 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|36 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In Boston's past 10 games, it hit the over twice.
- During their last 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 1.4 lower than their season-long average.
- The Bruins' 301 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Bruins have given up the fewest goals in NHL action this season with 174 (only 2.1 per game).
- The team's goal differential (+127) leads the NHL this season .
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers failed to go over the total in a single one of their last 10 games.
- Over their last 10 games, Panthers' game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 0.3 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.
- The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.
- Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.
