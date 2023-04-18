After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Blake Snell) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has seven doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .255.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 92nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 17th in slugging.

In 42.9% of his 14 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In 21.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this season (42.9%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (21.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In five games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

