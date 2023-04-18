Rangers vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (10-6) against the Kansas City Royals (4-13) at Kauffman Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on April 18.
The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (1-2) for the Texas Rangers and Brad Keller (2-1) for the Kansas City Royals.
Rangers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Rangers vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 4, Royals 3.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- The Rangers have been favorites in nine games this season and won six (66.7%) of those contests.
- Texas is 6-3 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 55.6% chance to win.
- Texas has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 88.
- The Rangers' 3.61 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 12
|Royals
|L 10-1
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Brad Keller
|April 14
|@ Astros
|W 6-2
|Martín Pérez vs Luis Garcia
|April 15
|@ Astros
|L 8-2
|Jon Gray vs Hunter Brown
|April 16
|@ Astros
|W 9-1
|Andrew Heaney vs Framber Valdez
|April 17
|@ Royals
|W 4-0
|Jacob deGrom vs Jordan Lyles
|April 18
|@ Royals
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Brad Keller
|April 19
|@ Royals
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Brady Singer
|April 21
|Athletics
|-
|Jon Gray vs Shintaro Fujinami
|April 22
|Athletics
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Shintaro Fujinami
|April 23
|Athletics
|-
|Jacob deGrom vs JP Sears
|April 24
|@ Reds
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs TBA
