Tuesday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (10-6) against the Kansas City Royals (4-13) at Kauffman Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on April 18.

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (1-2) for the Texas Rangers and Brad Keller (2-1) for the Kansas City Royals.

Rangers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Rangers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 4, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Rangers have been favorites in nine games this season and won six (66.7%) of those contests.

Texas is 6-3 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 55.6% chance to win.

Texas has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 88.

The Rangers' 3.61 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule