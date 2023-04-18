The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (20) this season while batting .299 with 11 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 33rd and he is 11th in slugging.
  • Olson has picked up a hit in 11 of 17 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 23.5% of his games this year, and 6.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Olson has had an RBI in 10 games this season (58.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (29.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this season (58.8%), including three games with multiple runs (17.6%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 10
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (70.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (60.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 18 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • The Padres will send Snell (0-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.62 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.62, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .327 against him.
