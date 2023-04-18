On Tuesday, Marcus Semien (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Royals.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.448) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
  • Semien enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316 with two homers.
  • Semien has gotten at least one hit in 68.8% of his games this season (11 of 16), with multiple hits six times (37.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 16), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 43.8% of his games this year, Semien has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (18.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in nine of 16 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Royals' 4.82 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Keller gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.12), 25th in WHIP (1.118), and 31st in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
