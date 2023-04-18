Lightning vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning meet in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, April 18, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on . The Maple Leafs are favored (-165) in this matchup with the Lightning (+140).
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-165)
|Lightning (+140)
|-
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have been made an underdog 16 times this season, and won six, or 37.5%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay has not won as the underdog of +140 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.
- The moneyline set for this contest implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Lightning.
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|278 (9th)
|Goals
|280 (8th)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|71 (3rd)
|45 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|53 (16th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- Tampa Bay has gone over the total twice in its past 10 games.
- Over the past 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents are averaging 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Lightning have the league's eighth-best scoring offense (280 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- The Lightning have given up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.
- Their 11th-ranked goal differential is +28.
