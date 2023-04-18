The opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, April 18, starting at 7:30 PM ET and brodcast on . The Maple Leafs are favored, with -160 moneyline odds, in this game against the Lightning, who have +135 moneyline odds.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 53 of 82 games this season.

In the 19 times this season the Maple Leafs have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 11-8 in those games.

The Lightning have been listed as the underdog nine times this season, and upset their opponent four times.

Toronto is 8-4 when it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Tampa Bay's moneyline odds have been +135 or longer twice this season, and it lost both.

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 0-0 5-4-1 6.1 3.30 3.10

