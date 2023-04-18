The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Leody Taveras At The Plate (2022)

  • Taveras hit .261 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks.
  • In 58.6% of his 99 games last season, Taveras picked up a hit. He also had 22 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in 5.1% of his games last year (five of 99), and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Taveras picked up an RBI in 22 games last season out 99 (22.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored in 34 of 99 games last year (34.3%), including five multi-run games (5.1%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 45
.270 AVG .252
.318 OBP .299
.396 SLG .335
13 XBH 8
3 HR 2
18 RBI 16
41/11 K/BB 47/10
7 SB 4
Home Away
50 GP 49
31 (62.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (55.1%)
11 (22.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (22.4%)
18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (32.7%)
3 (6.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.1%)
12 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (20.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
  • Royals pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • Keller (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.12 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks 17th, 1.118 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 31st.
