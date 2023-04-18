The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (batting .293 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Royals.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung leads Texas in OBP (.333), slugging percentage (.492) and total hits (17) this season.

Jung is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Jung has gotten at least one hit in 80.0% of his games this season (12 of 15), with more than one hit five times (33.3%).

He has gone deep in three games this season (20.0%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In five games this season (33.3%), Jung has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 15 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Royals Pitching Rankings