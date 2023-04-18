Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (batting .293 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Royals.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung leads Texas in OBP (.333), slugging percentage (.492) and total hits (17) this season.
- Jung is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Jung has gotten at least one hit in 80.0% of his games this season (12 of 15), with more than one hit five times (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in three games this season (20.0%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In five games this season (33.3%), Jung has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 15 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Royals will send Keller (2-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.12), 25th in WHIP (1.118), and 31st in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
