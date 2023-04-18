On Tuesday, Ezequiel Duran (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran has while batting .150.
  • In three of nine games this year, Duran got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Duran has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Keller (2-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.12), 25th in WHIP (1.118), and 31st in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.