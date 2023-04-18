Braves vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 18
Tuesday's contest features the San Diego Padres (8-10) and the Atlanta Braves (13-4) squaring off at PETCO Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Padres according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on April 18.
The Atlanta Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (1-0, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Blake Snell (0-2, 7.62 ERA).
Braves vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSSD
Braves vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 6, Braves 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 7-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Braves have won 11, or 73.3%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Atlanta has entered 11 games this season favored by -140 or more and are 9-2 in those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 58.3% chance to win.
- Atlanta has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 89.
- The Braves' 3.53 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 12
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Spencer Strider vs Hunter Greene
|April 14
|@ Royals
|W 10-3
|Charlie Morton vs Brady Singer
|April 15
|@ Royals
|W 9-3
|Bryce Elder vs Kris Bubic
|April 16
|@ Royals
|W 5-4
|Kyle Wright vs Zack Greinke
|April 17
|@ Padres
|W 2-0
|Max Fried vs Ryan Weathers
|April 18
|@ Padres
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Blake Snell
|April 19
|@ Padres
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Nick Martínez
|April 21
|Astros
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Hunter Brown
|April 22
|Astros
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Framber Valdez
|April 23
|Astros
|-
|Max Fried vs Cristian Javier
|April 24
|Marlins
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Edward Cabrera
