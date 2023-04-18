Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Austin Riley (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Padres.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .317 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Riley is batting .316 with two homers during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
- In 15 of 17 games this year (88.2%) Riley has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
- Looking at the 17 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (23.5%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has driven in a run in nine games this season (52.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 games this year (58.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (70.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (70.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, one per game).
- Snell (0-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.62 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 7.62 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .327 to opposing hitters.
