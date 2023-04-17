Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Marcus Semien -- batting .262 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on April 17 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Astros.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien is hitting .250 with four doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Semien has gotten a hit in 10 of 15 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on six occasions (40.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 15 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Semien has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this year (six of 15), with more than one RBI three times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 53.3% of his games this year (eight of 15), with two or more runs three times (20.0%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.00 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lyles (0-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 32-year-old's 5.19 ERA ranks 58th, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
