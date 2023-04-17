On Monday, Marcell Ozuna (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .075 with two home runs and six walks.

In three of 12 games this year, Ozuna got a hit, but only one each time.

In 12 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings