Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Jordan Lyles) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Leody Taveras At The Plate (2022)
- Taveras hit .261 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Taveras reached base via a hit in 58 of 99 games last season (58.6%), including multiple hits in 22.2% of those games (22 of them).
- He homered in 5.1% of his games last season (99 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.5% of his trips to home plate.
- In 22.2% of his 99 games a year ago, Taveras drove in a run (22 times). He also had eight games with multiple RBIs (8.1%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- In 34 of 99 games last season (34.3%) he scored, and in five of those games (5.1%) he scored two or more runs.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.270
|AVG
|.252
|.318
|OBP
|.299
|.396
|SLG
|.335
|13
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|16
|41/11
|K/BB
|47/10
|7
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|31 (62.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (55.1%)
|11 (22.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (22.4%)
|18 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (32.7%)
|3 (6.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (4.1%)
|12 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (20.4%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Royals pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
- Royals pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.19), 61st in WHIP (1.442), and 46th in K/9 (7.8).
