On Monday, Kevin Pillar (coming off going 2-for-5) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Royals.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Pillar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

  • Pillar has a walk while batting .211.
  • Pillar has picked up a hit in three games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
  • Pillar has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 4.29 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, one per game).
  • Weathers (1-0) pitches for the Padres to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw five innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.