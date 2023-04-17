The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim, who went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Astros.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .282.

In 63.6% of his 11 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In 11 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Heim has driven home a run in four games this season (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 27.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 45.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (27.3%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings