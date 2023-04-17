After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Ezequiel Duran and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is batting .150 with .
  • Duran has gotten a hit in three of nine games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Duran has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of nine games.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Lyles (0-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 5.19 ERA ranks 58th, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 46th.
