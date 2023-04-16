Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (7-8) will face off against Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers (8-6) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, April 16. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers +165 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game is set at 8 runs.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (1-1, 1.89 ERA) vs Andrew Heaney - TEX (1-1, 8.22 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 13 times and won seven, or 53.8%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Astros have a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Astros went 5-3 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have come away with two wins in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Rangers this season with a +165 moneyline set for this game.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+290) Josh Jung 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+310) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+320)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +4000 16th 4th Win AL West +550 - 4th

