Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Leody Taveras (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Leody Taveras At The Plate (2022)
- Taveras hit .261 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Taveras picked up a base hit in 58 out of 99 games last season (58.6%), with more than one hit in 22 of those contests (22.2%).
- In five of 99 games last year, he hit a long ball (5.1%). He went deep in 1.5% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Taveras picked up an RBI in 22 games last year out of 99 (22.2%), including multiple RBIs in 8.1% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- He crossed the plate in 34 of 99 games last year (34.3%), including scoring more than once in 5.1% of his games (five times).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.270
|AVG
|.252
|.318
|OBP
|.299
|.396
|SLG
|.335
|13
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|16
|41/11
|K/BB
|47/10
|7
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|31 (62.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (55.1%)
|11 (22.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (22.4%)
|18 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (32.7%)
|3 (6.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (4.1%)
|12 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (20.4%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff was third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
- Astros pitchers combined to give up 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty threw seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old's 1.89 ERA ranks 20th, 1.211 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
