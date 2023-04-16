After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros (who will start Framber Valdez) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .275.

Jung enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .286.

Jung has picked up a hit in 76.9% of his 13 games this year, with more than one hit in 30.8% of them.

In 13 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Jung has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

