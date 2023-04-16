Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros (who will start Framber Valdez) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .275.
- Jung enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .286.
- Jung has picked up a hit in 76.9% of his 13 games this year, with more than one hit in 30.8% of them.
- In 13 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Jung has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, one per game).
- Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 29-year-old's 1.89 ERA ranks 20th, 1.211 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
