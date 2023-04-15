In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will be eyeing a win against Sacramento Kings.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Warriors vs. Kings matchup in this article.

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Sacramento, California
  • Venue: Golden 1 Center

Warriors vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Kings Moneyline
DraftKings Warriors (-1) 237.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Warriors (-1.5) 237.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Warriors (-1) 238.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Warriors (-1.5) 237.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with Tipico

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Trends

  • The Warriors average 118.9 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 117.1 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a +148 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.
  • The Kings are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game, with a +217 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.7 points per game (first in NBA) and allow 118.1 per contest (25th in league).
  • These teams score 239.6 points per game combined, 2.1 more than this game's total.
  • These two teams give up a combined 235.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Golden State has compiled a 38-42-2 record against the spread this season.
  • Sacramento has covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

