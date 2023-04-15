On Saturday, Travis Jankowski (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a triple) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.

Jankowski has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.

In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Jankowski has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs each time.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings