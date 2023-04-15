On Saturday, Josh Jung (on the back of going 1-for-5 with an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .277 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Jung has gotten a hit in nine of 12 games this season (75.0%), including four multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this year, and in 3.9% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Jung has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five games this season (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings