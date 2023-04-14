Ronald Acuna Jr. -- hitting .415 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on April 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Reds.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of .989, fueled by an OBP of .452 to go with a slugging percentage of .537. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks seventh in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Acuna will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 during his last games.

In 76.9% of his 13 games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of 13 games played this year, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (38.5%), Acuna has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 53.8% of his games this season (seven of 13), with two or more runs three times (23.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings