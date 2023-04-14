When the (7-5) match up with the (6-7) at Minute Maid Park on Friday, April 14 at 8:10 PM ET, Martin Perez will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 12).

The favored Astros have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +140. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Garcia - HOU (0-1, 7.00 ERA) vs Perez - TEX (1-1, 2.53 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Rangers and Astros matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (+140) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $24.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Adolis García hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won six out of the 11 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have a record of 2-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (40% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Rangers have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

The Rangers have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +140.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+220) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260) Josh Jung 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rangers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +4000 16th 4th Win AL West +550 - 4th

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.