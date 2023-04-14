The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Reds.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta with 15 hits, batting .294 this season with nine extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 16th in slugging.

In eight of 13 games this season (61.5%) Olson has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (38.5%).

He has homered in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 53.8% of his games this season, Olson has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (23.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in seven of 13 games (53.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings