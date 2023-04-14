The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Leody Taveras At The Plate (2022)

Taveras hit .261 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks.

Taveras had a hit 58 times last season in 99 games (58.6%), including 22 multi-hit games (22.2%).

Including the 99 games he played in last season, he went deep in five of them (5.1%), leaving the ballpark in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 22 of 99 games last year (22.2%), Taveras picked up an RBI, and eight of those games (8.1%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

In 34.3% of his 99 games last season, he scored a run (34 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 45 .270 AVG .252 .318 OBP .299 .396 SLG .335 13 XBH 8 3 HR 2 18 RBI 16 41/11 K/BB 47/10 7 SB 4 Home Away 50 GP 49 31 (62.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (55.1%) 11 (22.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (22.4%) 18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (32.7%) 3 (6.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.1%) 12 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (20.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)