On Friday, Jonah Heim (coming off going 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .276 with a double, two home runs and a walk.

Heim enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .316 with two homers.

Heim has reached base via a hit in five games this year (of eight played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In eight games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In three games this season (37.5%), Heim has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 50.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (37.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings