Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves meet Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Braves vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank 11th in MLB play with 16 total home runs.

Atlanta's .434 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Braves' .271 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.

Atlanta scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (63 total, 4.8 per game).

The Braves' .353 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

Braves batters strike out 9.5 times per game, the 26th-most in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.359).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Charlie Morton (1-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Morton will look to continue a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/8/2023 Padres L 4-1 Home Charlie Morton Michael Wacha 4/9/2023 Padres L 10-2 Home Dylan Dodd Seth Lugo 4/10/2023 Reds W 5-4 Home Bryce Elder Graham Ashcraft 4/11/2023 Reds W 7-6 Home Kyle Wright Luis Cessa 4/12/2023 Reds W 5-4 Home Spencer Strider Hunter Greene 4/14/2023 Royals - Away Charlie Morton Brady Singer 4/15/2023 Royals - Away Bryce Elder Kris Bubic 4/16/2023 Royals - Away Kyle Wright Zack Greinke 4/17/2023 Padres - Away Spencer Strider Ryan Weathers 4/18/2023 Padres - Away Spencer Strider Blake Snell 4/19/2023 Padres - Away Charlie Morton Nick Martínez

