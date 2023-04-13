The Tampa Bay Lightning (45-30-6) bring a four-game losing streak into a home matchup against the Detroit Red Wings (35-36-10), who have dropped four in a row, on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSDET.

The Lightning have a 3-7-0 record over their last 10 contests. They have scored 30 goals while giving up 34 in that period. On the power play, 33 opportunities have resulted in eight goals (24.2% conversion rate).

Before this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey contest.

Lightning vs. Red Wings Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Lightning 4, Red Wings 2.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-225)

Lightning (-225) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-2)

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a 45-30-6 record overall, with an 8-6-14 record in games that have required overtime.

In the 20 games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 9-7-4 record (good for 22 points).

In the 10 games this season the Lightning registered just one goal, they've finished 1-9-0 (two points).

Tampa Bay has lost all 10 games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Lightning have scored more than two goals in 59 games (44-10-5, 93 points).

In the 34 games when Tampa Bay has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 19-12-3 record (41 points).

When it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 26-13-4 (56 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 18-17-2 to register 38 points.

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 8th 3.4 Goals Scored 2.93 23rd 16th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.33 22nd 13th 32 Shots 28.1 29th 21st 31.5 Shots Allowed 30.4 10th 4th 25.2% Power Play % 21.3% 15th 15th 79.6% Penalty Kill % 78.9% 18th

Lightning vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

