In an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup, the New Orleans Pelicans will meet the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 48% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Thunder allow to opponents.

In games New Orleans shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 33-13 overall.

The Pelicans are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 12th.

The 114.4 points per game the Pelicans score are just two fewer points than the Thunder allow (116.4).

New Orleans is 27-7 when scoring more than 116.4 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Pelicans have played better when playing at home this season, posting 114.9 points per game, compared to 113.8 per game when playing on the road.

New Orleans allows 109.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 115 when playing on the road.

The Pelicans are making 11.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.3 more threes and 2.2% points better than they're averaging in road games (10.3 threes per game, 35.3% three-point percentage).

Pelicans Injuries