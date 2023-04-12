As they ready for a play-in tournament matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (40-42) with a chance to earn a spot in the playoffs up for grabs, the New Orleans Pelicans (42-40) are currently monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 12 at Smoothie King Center.

Last time out, the Pelicans lost 113-108 to the Timberwolves on Sunday. Brandon Ingram's team-high 42 points paced the Pelicans in the losing effort.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Larry Nance Jr. PF Questionable Ankle 6.8 5.4 1.8 Zion Williamson PF Out Hamstring 26 7 4.6 Jose Alvarado PG Out Tibia 9 2.3 3

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Out For Season (Wrist), Aleksej Pokusevski: Out (Knee)

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

Pelicans Season Insights

The Pelicans average only two fewer points per game (114.4) than the Thunder give up (116.4).

New Orleans has a 27-7 record when scoring more than 116.4 points.

The Pelicans have seen an increase in scoring recently, putting up 117 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.6 points more than the 114.4 they've scored this year.

New Orleans makes 11 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), 1.2 fewer than its opponents (12.2).

The Pelicans rank 19th in the NBA with 111.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and sixth in the league defensively with 109.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

